'His best is yet to come' – NSN Cycling add much-needed climbing quality with signing of Santiago Buitrago

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26-year-old joins after seven years at Bahrain Victorious – quotes and analysis

Santiago Buitrago spearheads the breakaway during the 2026 Trofeo Laigueglia
Santiago Buitrago spearheads the breakaway during the 2026 Trofeo Laigueglia (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After spending the first seven years of his career with Bahrain Victorious, Santiago Buitrago is moving on to pastures new in 2027, joining NSN Cycling Team to broaden the team's horizons.

The NSN team, which was rebranded and restructured from the Israel-Premier Tech team, has little quality or depth in the climbing department, but the signing of Buitrago is designed to address that.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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