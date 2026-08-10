'Extending it to two weeks would be a great step' – France's lone Tour de France Femmes success story Cédrine Kerbaol excited for race's future expansion

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Breton racer tied her career-best GC finish with sixth place, the high spot of a tough race for home riders

Cédrine Kerbaol (r) was the home nation&#039;s top performer at the Tour de France Femmes
Cédrine Kerbaol (r) was the home nation's top performer at the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since the Tour de France Femmes was run for the first time back in 2022, the race has only grown bigger and better, improving and growing alongside the women's peloton. That first edition saw eight days of racing between Paris and La Super Planche des Belles Filles.

This year's race, the toughest edition yet, ran for nine days between Lausanne and Nice, was marked by a record 18,795 metres of climbing, with the brutal summit finish atop Mont Ventoux the highlight. On the side of the road, crowds are bigger year-on-year, as are viewing figures, and the same goes for the press pack following the race on the ground.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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