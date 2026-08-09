'Fans see my country and remember what is happening' – Yuliia Biriukova flies the flag for Ukraine at Tour de France Femmes

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Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi rider racing for more than just a result at the biggest race of the year

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - AUGUST 03: Yuliia Biriukova of Ukraine and Team Laboral Kutxa - Fundacion Euskadi prior to the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026 - Stage 3 a 156.5km stage from Geneva to Poligny / #UCIWWT / on August 03, 2026 in Geneva, Switzerland. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Yuliia Biriukova is the first and only Ukrainian to race the Tour de France Femmes (Image credit: Getty Images)

With world and European champions lining up at the Tour de France Femmes alongside 14 national champions from around the world, this year's race has been a colourful affair.

Kim Le Court-Pienaar's vibrant Mauritian champion's jersey has stood out among them, and Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi's dazzling design has also caught the eye. One of the Basque squad's riders has stood out for different reasons, however, with Yuliia Biriukova bringing Ukrainian colours to the Tour for the first time.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

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