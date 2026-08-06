From a late-night text to another stage win – Kim Le Court-Pienaar back on top in the hills at the Tour de France Femmes

News
By
Published

'We are here for the GC ambitions, but we're going to take it day-by-day' says Mauritian champion after win in Tournon-sur-Rhône

TOURNON-SUR-RHONE, FRANCE - AUGUST 06: Stage winner Kimberley Le Court Pienaar of Mauritius and Team AG Insurance - Soudal meets the fans after the 5th Tour de France Femmes 2026, Stage 6 a 153.4km stage from Montbrison to Tournon-sur-Rhon / #UCIWWT / on August 06, 2026 in Tournon-sur-Rhone, France. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Mauritian champion Kim Le Court-Pienaar celebrates her Tour stage win with her compatriots and fans in Tournon-sur-Rhône (Image credit: Getty Images)

It started with a text…

On Thursday afternoon, Kim Le Court-Pienaar stormed to her second Tour de France Femmes stage victory in two years, outpacing seven other riders in an elite breakaway group in Tournon-sur-Rhône.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
CATEGORIES
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor, later being hired full-time. Her favourite races include Strade Bianche, the Tour de France Femmes, Paris-Roubaix, and Tro-Bro Léon.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.