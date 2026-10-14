Former Zwift Academy winner Emily Dixon moves up to Canyon-SRAM WorldTour team

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19-year-old Australian signs contract through to end of 2028

2026 Gracia Orlová: race leader Emily Dixon during the stage 3 time trial
2026 Gracia Orlová: race leader Emily Dixon during the stage 3 time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Promising young Australian rider Emily Dixon has been confirmed as part of the Canyon-SRAM WorldTour team for the next two seasons.

A former Zwift Academy winner back in 2024, Dixon has been racing for the last two years with the Canyon-SRAM Generation squad. She will now make a further key move in her career, into Canyon's top racing team.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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