Promising young Australian rider Emily Dixon has been confirmed as part of the Canyon-SRAM WorldTour team for the next two seasons.

A former Zwift Academy winner back in 2024, Dixon has been racing for the last two years with the Canyon-SRAM Generation squad. She will now make a further key move in her career, into Canyon's top racing team.

Twelfth in the 2026 under-23 women's World Championships road race and the winner of two stages in the Gracia Orlová race back in April, also leading it for several days, Dixon has shown considerable promise this season. Her consistency in longer events was on display, too, when she took third in the toughest stage of the Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées, finally ending sixth overall and second in the BYR rankings.

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Dixon will now make the senior Canyon-SRAM WorldTour team her squad for 2027. That's just two years after she beat more than 100,000 other contenders for a Continental contract with Canyon-SRAM Generation, confirmed in March 2025, and before she has reached 20.

"They say ‘never stop dreaming’, and one dream was to be in Europe racing for a pretty cool team like Canyon-SRAM," Dixon said in a press release.

"Now, it’s another dream coming true to race for the WorldTeam. I didn’t think this would be possible before turning 20, so I think my younger self would be very proud.

"I knew when signing with Generation that WorldTour was what I wanted, but I wasn’t so satisfied with my 2025 season and didn’t quite expect to make the jump I have this year.

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"So, in a way, I’ve surprised myself, and that’s why I’m a bit like, ‘Whoa, I’m signing WorldTour.’ I’m really happy with my progression."

"The team recognises that she’s a young rider, and I believe it’s good that she will be moving to WorldTour level in the same organisation," added Generation Team Manager and Sports Director Gosia Jasinska in the same press release.

"I’ve already talked with the WorldTeam sport directors, and they’ve also worked with her already, so they know it’s not necessary to put pressure on her shoulders because she’s the kind of person who is already hard on herself.

"In her first year at least, it will be a big step to ride in the WorldTour, but I think racing amongst the top names and for strong leaders will be a pleasure and very fun for her. Still, I think she could definitely find some opportunities for herself."

Discussing her move to senior level in Canyon-SRAM and how it came about, Dixon added that "I think what’s changed has been my mindset."

"And that seems really cliché, but I think for the road race at [the Australian] Nationals" - taking sixth on the day behind Mackenzie Coupland - "I really focused on my mentality as I realised how much my mind would affect my racing. That road race proved it to me and kind of unlocked the power of my mind, which has really helped me this year, especially with positioning.

As for 2027 and her first season at WorldTour level, she said: "I want to be a really good teammate – that sounds a little bit stupid, but I really want to be there for the team.

"I want to go to the races and do exactly what I’ve been asked to do. I also want to be in a team that succeeds, and Canyon-SRAM does that very well, so I’d love to be part of that atmosphere while learning from everyone much more experienced than me.

"I’m very keen to put on the WorldTeam jersey and for it to actually be mine – that’s so cool! It will say WorldTour, and that’s been my dream, and it’s actually going to be real."