New name for Canyon-SRAM as sponsor steps up after zondacrypto termination

Canyon-SRAM have registered as Canyon-SRAM Scalable Capital for 2027, ushering in a new title sponsor after their split from zondacrypto earlier this year.

Scalable Capital came on board at the team in August as a non-naming sponsor, with their logo appearing on the team's vehicle and helmets, but they will step up a level in 2027 as a third title sponsor.

After bringing zondacrypto on as a title partner at the start of 2025, Canyon-SRAM terminated their contract with the cryptocurrency company in May, citing "breaches of contract". The Polish company shut down its website in April 2026 and has not returned to normal service since.

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Canyon-SRAM officially changed their branding and team name on August 1, back to just the two main sponsors who have been on board since 2016, but will continue as Canyon-SRAM Scalable Capital in 2027.

"Having Scalable Capital join Canyon-SRAM is a strong statement for women’s cycling", the team's commercial director Jonas Moslein said when the bank first came on board.

"Beyond the commercial opportunity, we share a common ambition to break down barriers, empower women and inspire the next generation. We firmly believe this partnership has the potential to create a lasting impact far beyond racing."

Scalable Capital is a German digital banking and investment platform and fully regulated bank, based in Munich but operating across Europe. Sponsoring Canyon-SRAM earlier this year was their first foray into cycling sponsorship, and they are now taking their involvement one step further with title sponsor status.

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Canyon-SRAM are facing a transition period in 2027, having said goodbye to their star rider Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney as she departs for Lidl-Trek and they look to reshape their future goals and ambitions around young and new riders.

It is not known how long the deal with Scalable Capital is, but the team have riders under contract until the end of 2029.

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