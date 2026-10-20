New name for Canyon-SRAM as sponsor steps up after zondacrypto termination

News
By
Published

Scalable Capital steps up to title sponsor status at German team for 2027

Canyon-SRAM riders at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic
Scalable Capital already appears on the team's helmets (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canyon-SRAM have registered as Canyon-SRAM Scalable Capital for 2027, ushering in a new title sponsor after their split from zondacrypto earlier this year.

Scalable Capital came on board at the team in August as a non-naming sponsor, with their logo appearing on the team's vehicle and helmets, but they will step up a level in 2027 as a third title sponsor.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.