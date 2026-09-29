Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney swaps Canyon-SRAM for Lidl-Trek after nine years in major women's peloton transfer

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The 2024 Tour de France Femmes winner has spent nine seasons with Canyon-SRAM

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney on the podium after finishing second at the 2026 UCI Road World Championships road race in Montreal, Canada (Picture by Vaughn Ridley/SWpix.com)
Niewiadoma-Phinney recently finished second at the World Championships (Image credit: Vaughn Ridley/SWpix.com)

Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney is officially headed to Lidl-Trek for 2027, ending a nine-year tenure with Canyon-SRAM, her new team confirmed on Tuesday.

Niewiadoma-Phinney is coming to the end of one of her best seasons yet, most recently finishing second in the women's road race at the World Championships, after a summer that saw her win atop Mont Ventoux, wear the yellow jersey and finish second overall at the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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