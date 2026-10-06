Canyon-SRAM strengthen sprint and Classics lineup with Georgia Baker signing

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Australian joins Jasmin Liechti and Steffi Häberlin on the incoming list for German team

WEVELGEM, BELGIUM - MARCH 29: Georgia Baker of Liv AlUla Jayco of Australia during the Flanders Fields Women Elite at the Wevelgem on March 29, 2026 in Wevelgem Belgium (Photo by Pim Waslander/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Australian racer Georgia Baker is on the way to Canyon-SRAM (Image credit: Getty Images)

Canyon-SRAM have announced the signing of former track world champion Georgia Baker from Liv-AlUla-Jayco, the team's third addition for 2027.

Baker joins Swiss duo Jasmin Liechti and Steffi Häberlin on the incoming list for the German team as Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, Maike van der Duin, and the retiring Tiffany Cromwell depart.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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