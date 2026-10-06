Canyon-SRAM strengthen sprint and Classics lineup with Georgia Baker signing

Australian racer Georgia Baker is on the way to Canyon-SRAM

Canyon-SRAM have announced the signing of former track world champion Georgia Baker from Liv-AlUla-Jayco, the team's third addition for 2027.

Baker joins Swiss duo Jasmin Liechti and Steffi Häberlin on the incoming list for the German team as Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney, Maike van der Duin, and the retiring Tiffany Cromwell depart.

32-year-old Baker has experienced success on the track and road during a top-level career which stretches back more than a decade. In 2019, she was part of Australia's World Championship-winning team pursuit lineup, and she's also won two Commonwealth Games golds on the track.

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On the road, Baker won the 2022 Commonwealth Games road race, also winning a stage at the Thüringen Ladies Tour the same year and a stage of the Tour of Chongming Island in 2025.

"Georgia brings a very valuable combination of speed, power, versatility and tactical know-how. She has the physical qualities of a sprinter but is also capable of performing in the harder and more technical races," said Canyon-SRAM performance director Dan Fleeman.

He explained that Baker can work in a sprint lead-out train as well as excel in the Classics, where she's collected top-five finishes at Scheldeprijs, the Classic Brugge-De Panne, and Le Samyn over the years.

"She can play an important role in lead-out and positioning work during the final kilometres, putting sprinters in the best possible position, while in the classics, she has the ability to not just survive, but also contribute when the going gets tough.

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"Georgia’s versatility is very valuable because it gives us different options depending on how a race develops, and there’s also the potential for her to take her own opportunities when the situation allows."

Baker said that she's excited to take on a new challenge, having spent the last five years at Liv.

"I think I’m most excited by the opportunity for a fresh start and a new challenge. Canyon-SRAM is a team that I’ve always respected from the outside, and I’m really looking forward to learning from a new group of people and hopefully bringing my own experience to the team as well," she said.

"I still love racing my bike, and I still feel like there’s more that I want to achieve. As I’ve gotten older, I think that my motivation has actually evolved. Of course, I still want to win and get the best out of myself, but I also really enjoy being part of a team, helping other riders succeed, and continuing to challenge myself in different ways."