'I’ve given them 100% of myself' - Chiara Consonni confirms two more years at Canyon-SRAM after victory at Philadelphia Cycling Classic

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Contract extension confirms mutual trust between the Italian and Women's WorldTour team as she demonstrates 'being competitive while having fun'

Chiara Consonni of Canyon-SRAM smiles after winning Philadelphia Cycling Classic
Chiara Consonni reacts to winning Philadelphia Cycling Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian sprinter Chiara Consonni (Canyon-SRAM) had a lot to celebrate Sunday. She earned her second victory of the season at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic and after the race acknowledged she would remain with the team for two more years.

"Yes, two more years. For sure there will be a lot of changing in the team with the girls. But I felt the one thing that I never miss in this team is the trust. So I think it's really important as a human, not as only a rider. They give me a lot of trust, so will be a great two more years," she said in Philadelphia after the sprint win.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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