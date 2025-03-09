'It's something I dreamt of, but I didn't think it was possible' - Emily Dixon and Noah Ramsay earn pro contracts as 2025 Zwift Academy champions

By
published

18-year-old Australian and 22-year-old Canadian win spots on Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto and Alpecin-Deceuninck's development teams

Zwift Academy winners Emily Dixon and Noah Ramsay
Zwift Academy winners Emily Dixon and Noah Ramsay (Image credit: Harry Powell)

After winning the 2025 Zwift Academy, 18-year-old Australian Emily Dixon and 22-year-old Canadian Noah Ramsay have won professional contracts on Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto and Alpecin-Deceuninck's development squads.

Dixon and Ramsay were crowned as winners in the final episode of the Zwift Academy series, broadcast by GCN and filmed at Canyon-SRAM and Alpecin's respective team camps in Monchique, Portugal, where Cyclingnews was present, and Denia in Spain. 

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

