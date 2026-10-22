Tadej Pogačar tops all UCI rankings but one, while Demi Vollering equally dominant in 2026

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Biggest point total of all time for Vollering in women's rankings

Demi Vollering and Tadej Pogacar holding matching trophies on the podium of the Tour of Flanders
Demi Vollering and Tadej Pogačar won the Tour of Flanders race in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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For the sixth year in a row, Tadej Pogačar has ended the season as the number one rider in the UCI World Rankings, and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad were at the top of the Team Rankings for the fourth straight year.

On the women's side, FDJ United-SUEZ topped the UCI Team Rankings for women for the second year in a row, with World Champion and Tour de France winner Demi Vollering crushing the competition in the individual rankings.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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