Demi Vollering and Tadej Pogačar won the Tour of Flanders race in 2026

For the sixth year in a row, Tadej Pogačar has ended the season as the number one rider in the UCI World Rankings, and his UAE Team Emirates-XRG squad were at the top of the Team Rankings for the fourth straight year.

On the women's side, FDJ United-SUEZ topped the UCI Team Rankings for women for the second year in a row, with World Champion and Tour de France winner Demi Vollering crushing the competition in the individual rankings.

Pogačar and Vollering were nearly tied on points accumulated through the season, with 9,331.75 and 9,330 points, respectively, after both had equally dominant seasons with victories in the Tour de France, Liège-Bastogne-Liège and the Tour of Flanders.

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While Vollering had a nearly flawless season, with wins in the Giro d'Italia, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, La Flèche Wallonne and the World and European Championships road races, Pogačar's season was cut short due to a crash in the Vuelta a España, which meant he gained no points in the World and European Championships.

Still, Pogačar amassed far more points than second-placed Remco Evenepoel (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), who ended the year with the World and European time trial titles, second place in the Tour de France and 7,191.61 points. Next in line were Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) and Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM) with 5,606 and 5,580 points, respectively.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe were the second-best team, but were over 5,000 points shy of Pogačar's squad, with Visma-Lease a Bike, Decathlon CMA CGM and Lidl-Trek rounding out the top five on the men's side.

Behind Vollering in the women's rankings was Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM) with 5,660 points, mirroring her results in the Tour de France and World Championships. Paula Blasi and Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team l'IMAD) were third and fourth, and helped their team finish second overall to FDJ by 263 points. SD Worx-Protime, Canyon-SRAM and Visma-Lease a Bike completed the top five. Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) was fifth.

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In the minor rankings, Pogačar continued his dominance in the UCI Stage Race Rankings, beating Giro d'Italia winner Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Del Toro, but his three-year winning streak in the UCI One-Day Race Rankings ended because of his crash, and Evenepoel took home that prize for 2026 with Pogačar second and Seixas third.

Pogačar continued to lead the European Tour rankings over Evenepoel and Seixas, but Pinarello-Q36.5 came in as the top team ahead of Tudor and Cofidis. Belgium led the nations rankings.

Biniam Girmay (NSN) led the Africa Tour Rankings ahead of fellow Eritreans Natnael Tesfasion (Movistar) and Henok Mulueberhan (XDS Astana). The Algerian team Madar Pro Cycling led the African team rankings, while Eritrea topped the nations.

In the Americas Tour, Del Toro led the individual rankings ahead of Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), with World Champion Brandon McNulty (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) third and, thanks to his rainbow jersey-winning effort, the USA led the nations rankings. Modern Adventure led the team rankings.

Yevgeniy Fedorov (XDS Astana) finished out the year atop the Asia Tour rankings as did his native Kazakhstan, while the Chinese team Li Ning Star led the teams. In Oceania, it was Laurence Pithe, Jai Hindley and Michael Matthews atop the individual rankings, Australia as top nation and CCache X Bodywrap the number one team.

There are no Continental tours for women.

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