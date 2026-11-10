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From Lorena Wiebes to Paul Magnier – Who were the best sprinters of 2026?

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We rate seven of the best fast finishers across the men's and women's pelotons

Lorena Wiebes, Paul Magnier and Matthew Brennan were among the best sprinters of 2026
Lorena Wiebes, Paul Magnier and Matthew Brennan were among the best sprinters of 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Surely we all love a bunch kick? The tension, the uncertainty, the chaos and the sheer speed, the strutting arms-in-the-air celebrations and the bar-banging of the losers can make hours watching an otherwise mundane day of a stage race all worthwhile.

While there might be only a small group of riders able to win at the highest level, it’s the most highly competitive area of the sport, even when there are only a couple of the best sprinters in the final, you can bet your bottom dollar there’ll be plenty of pretenders trying their luck.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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