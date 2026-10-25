Gleb Syritsa leaves XDS Astana for China Anta-Mentech as part of ambitious 2027 project

Gleb Syritsa heads to Asia as one of a clutch of new signings for the China Anta-Mentech continental outfit, as the team look to add significant experience and talent to their roster ahead of 2027.

The 26-year-old sprinter from Russia joined XDS Astana partway through 2022 as a trainee, and has completed four seasons for the team since, recording five victories including four stages of the Tour de Langkawi, and one win in 2026 at the Baku-Khankendi Azerbaijan Cycling race.

Syritsa is one of four new names added to the China Anta-Mentech side for 2027. As reported by Feltet, Syritsa will be joined by Italian Luca Colnaghi, a mainstay at Bardiani CSF 7 Saber for the past five seasons. Colnaghi recently finished fifth on GC at the China Xizang Trans-Himalaya race, notably behind China Anta-Mentech's Alexander Konychev and Willie Smit, who finished second and fourth, respectively.

Latest Videos From Cyclingnews Watch full video here:

French sprinter Pierre Barbier is another new addition. The 29-year-old has been riding in Asia for the Malaysian Terengganu Cycling Team in 2026 after two seasons with Wagner Bazin WB, and the resulting displacement following the team's closure. Also joining the team are Colombian Jesús David Peña, who spent three seasons with Team Jayco-Alula from 2022 to 2024, his compatriot Edison Alejandro Callejas from Roojai Insurance Winspace, and 22-year-old Spaniard Vicent Zaragoza, who will make his pro debut in China in 2027.

Formerly China Glory, the team have existed since 2022, and are currently the second best of 15 UCI registered Chinese continental teams, sitting at 47th in the team rankings, 15 places behind Li Ning Star who are pushing for entry into the top 30, currently ranked 32nd. The ambitious recruitment supports the team's aims to ascend the UCI rankings in the coming seasons, and represents another step forward for the racing scene in China.

The road season might be at an end, but Cyclingnews isn't slowing down. Subscribe for unlimited access to our comprehensive news coverage, industry-leading CN Labs testing, expert columnists, and so much more. Plus, the Cyclingnews app means you can stay up-to-date wherever you go! Join today.