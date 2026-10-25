Gleb Syritsa leaves XDS Astana for China Anta-Mentech as part of ambitious 2027 project

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Sprinter one of a clutch of additions to Chinese continental team's rebuild ahead of fifth season

Tour de Langkawi 2023
Gleb Syritsa has been with XDS Astana since 2022 (Image credit: Tour de Langkawi 2023)
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Gleb Syritsa heads to Asia as one of a clutch of new signings for the China Anta-Mentech continental outfit, as the team look to add significant experience and talent to their roster ahead of 2027.

The 26-year-old sprinter from Russia joined XDS Astana partway through 2022 as a trainee, and has completed four seasons for the team since, recording five victories including four stages of the Tour de Langkawi, and one win in 2026 at the Baku-Khankendi Azerbaijan Cycling race.

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Katy Madgwick

Katy Madgwick is a freelance writer and broadcaster, covering multiple disciplines across both men's and women's pro cycling. Katy has written for a broad range of publications, and is a regular contributor to Cyclist Magazine, Cyclingnews, TNT Sports and The Roadbook Cycling Almanack. 

On the broadcast side, she is makes regular appearances on Track Radio and is an occasional contributor to BBC Radio, and featured as an expert guest on CADE Media's Pro Show podcast in 2025.

She is a lover of all things French and a cyclo-cross obsessive, and probably ought to get on her actual bike more often.

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