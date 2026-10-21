EF Education-EasyPost pick up another climber for 2027 after Carapaz departure

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Ivan Sosa finds a soft landing after Kern Pharma's implosion

Ivan Sosa leading Richard Carapaz during stage 20 of the 2026 Vuelta a España
Ivan Sosa with Richard Carapaz on the attack during stage 20 of the Vuelta (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Ivan Sosa will return to the WorldTour after two years away racing for the Kern Pharma team, as EF Education-EasyPost announced they have signed the Colombian for the 2027 season.

"I've heard great things about EF Education-EasyPost from riders on the team. They speak very highly of the team," Sosa said in the EF Education-EasyPost announcement.

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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