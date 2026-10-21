EF Education-EasyPost pick up another climber for 2027 after Carapaz departure

Ivan Sosa with Richard Carapaz on the attack during stage 20 of the Vuelta

Ivan Sosa will return to the WorldTour after two years away racing for the Kern Pharma team, as EF Education-EasyPost announced they have signed the Colombian for the 2027 season.

"I've heard great things about EF Education-EasyPost from riders on the team. They speak very highly of the team," Sosa said in the EF Education-EasyPost announcement.

"I think the team gave me the opportunity - and will continue to give me the opportunity - to come back and take that leap forward. And I believe that by working together with everyone who's part of the team, I know we're going to be able to achieve great things and we're going to have lots of happy moments - lots of victories that we'll experience along the way."

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Sosa was one of several talented riders scouted from Colombia by former Androni Giocattoli manager Gianni Savio in 2017. After a successful two-year stint with the Italian outfit, Sosa signed with Ineos and spent three years with them before moving across to the Movistar Team. While Sosa has yet to win at the WorldTour level, he is a formidable climber and valuable domestique with victories in the Vuelta a Burgos and Tour de la Provence.

However, his results suffered as the years went on, but after undergoing iliac artery surgery in 2025, he found his way back to the top step of the podium in the Tour of Turkey, winning a stage and finishing second overall. Sosa then had a solid ride at the Vuelta a España, finishing in the top 10 on two stages after making the winning breakaway.

"Everything's just getting better and better. I'm growing more and more, and I feel better and better," Sosa said. "I'm really happy, really pleased, because I also had the chance to see how my body was holding up, and I realise that I'm fine now.

"It really motivates me to be able to rejoin the WorldTour and know that I'll have the team's support - everyone's support - and that we'll be able to improve and win races. That's what I want and what I think the team wants, too."

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EF Education-EasyPost CEO Jonathan Vaughters is well known for signing riders with unrealised potential. The team let GC leader Richard Carapaz end his contract early to transfer to NSN Cycling, and sees value in signing Sosa.

"Ivan is on his way to firing on all cylinders for the first time in a few years," Vaughters said. "He's going to be a huge help to our team when we're racing in the high mountains. He is savvy enough to get himself into a strong breakaway, and then he's strong enough to be able to make it to the finale.

"We saw him do that twice at the Vuelta a España. And after his recovery from iliac artery surgery, he has shown how motivated he is to race aggressively in search of wins. That's the kind of rider we look for."

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