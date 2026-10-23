EF Education-EasyPost sign Worlds medalist from Netcompany Ineos devo team, bring on Herzog from Red Bull

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Former U23 Austrian national champion a third roster addition for 2027 boosting WorldTour squad

German U23 rider Emil Herzog moves from Red Bull-Bull-Bansgrohe to EF Education-EasyPost after the 2026 season
German U23 rider Emil Herzog rode for three seasons with Red Bull-Bull-Bansgrohe (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Former junior road world champion Emil Herzog was among a trio of young riders added to the EF Education-EasyPost roster for depth across one-day and races in the new year. He'll be joined by Italian Nicolas Milesi, who took the silver medal in the U23 ITT at the 2026 Road World Championships in Montréal, and 26-year-old Tobias Bayer of Austria.

At just 22, Herzog has already raced at the top tier the last three seasons with Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, taking a top 10 at Milano-Torino and Bretagne Classic-CIC. He nearly pulled off his first UCI victory on stage 5 at this year's Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana, getting into the decisive breakaway and going second in a six-rider sprint.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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