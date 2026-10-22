'I will pour my heart and soul into becoming a better rider’ - Mountain bike star Jolanda Neff makes surprise move to Fenix-Premier Tech

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Versatile Swiss rider will continue a multi-discipline calendar 2027-2028

Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) in action during the Uci Mountain Bike World Championship - Women Elite Cross-County in Trento, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Minghetti/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)
Jolanda Neff (Switzerland) in action during the 2026 UCI Mountain Bike World Championship in Trento, Italy (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Former mountain bike world and Olympic champion Jolanda Neff will ride on the Fenix-Premier Tech squad for two years from 2027, the Belgian team have announced.

At 33-years-old, the Swiss rider is experienced across road and cyclo-cross, but she is best known for her exploits on the mountain bike, a discipline where she has gained a wealth of success.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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