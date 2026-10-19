Tao Geoghegan Hart signs for EF Education-EasyPost in bid to 'refind the condition I had in my best years'

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The 2020 Giro d’Italia winner joins the American team for 2027

Tao Geoghegan Hart of Lidl-Trek at the start of the Coppa Bernocchi in Legnano, Italy, on October 5, 2026. (Photo by Silvia Colombo/NurPhoto)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

After three years in the shadows at Lidl-Trek, Tao Geoghegan Hart will move to EF Education EasyPost for the 2027 season and is hoping to regain some of the form that saw him take overall victory at the 2020 Giro d’Italia.

Early in his career Geoghegan Hart was one of the peloton’s most promising young riders, joining Team Sky in 2017 and going on to win the Giro in 2020, but his career hit a roadblock when he crashed out of the 2023 Giro d'Italia and broke his leg.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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