'I turned down a much bigger contract so I could race where I wanted' – Paula Blasi officially signs for Movistar after drawn-out exit from UAE Team L'IMAD

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Vuelta Femenina winner heads home to a Spanish squad, cutting short her time with the team she turned professional with

Paula Blasi wins La Vuelta Femenina 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Reigning Vuelta Femenina champion Paula Blasi has signed for Movistar for 2027, and the next three seasons, the Spanish Women's WorldTour team confirmed on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old announced back in September that she would be leaving UAE Team L'IMAD a year earlier than contracted, and that she had signed for a new team in 2027, but while it was widely reported that it would be Movistar, that wasn't confirmed until now.

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James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

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