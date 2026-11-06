TrainerRoad vs TrainingPeaks: Which is the best app to support your structured training?

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We compare two of the most popular training-specific apps

TrainerRoad vs TrainingPeaks
(Image credit: Future)
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TrainerRoad and TrainingPeaks offer an objective-driven approach to training, helping you to target specific events or develop a plan to cover your whole season.

They also focus on offering more detailed analysis of your performance than other platforms, such as Zwift and MyWhoosh and are generally used by riders whose priority is training and data or who don't need an immersive virtual training world.

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Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 

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