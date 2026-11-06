TrainerRoad vs TrainingPeaks: Which is the best app to support your structured training?

TrainerRoad and TrainingPeaks offer an objective-driven approach to training, helping you to target specific events or develop a plan to cover your whole season.

They also focus on offering more detailed analysis of your performance than other platforms, such as Zwift and MyWhoosh and are generally used by riders whose priority is training and data or who don't need an immersive virtual training world.

They go about this in rather different ways, though. While TrainingPeaks delivers workouts via its TrainingPeaks Virtual app, TrainerRoad is more old-school, with a simpler ramp-based graph interface.

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Where TrainerRoad scores, though, is its AI-driven workout selection. It also caters for missed workouts and changed schedules via its Train Now functionality.

TrainingPeaks was bought by Garmin in July 2026. It’s not clear how this will affect the app in future, but for the moment it continues to operate as normal.

Garmin may be looking to strengthen its own indoor training offering, which is currently delivered via the niche Tacx app.

TrainerRoad vs TrainingPeaks: Approach

TrainerRoad has a classic ramp profile interface (Image credit: Josh Ross)

Both TrainerRoad and TrainingPeaks are much more hardcore than apps such as Zwift and Rouvy. They aim to offer objective-driven, structured training based on goal setting and planned activities to meet your goals.

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TrainerRoad provides AI-driven training, with its app assessing your performance after each workout and tuning your future activity schedule based on this. The assessment is across multiple aspects of your fitness, not just FTP. This, it claims, gives a more precise assessment of your strengths and weaknesses and allows it to more accurately target its workouts.

As well as structured, scheduled plans, there’s also the Train Now option, which allows you to fit in workouts around your other activities in a more flexible way.

TrainingPeaks is more focused on its structured plans, which offer less flexibility than TrainerRoad. There’s a wide range of plans available, but these are extra-cost items on top of the basic access.

TrainingPeaks doesn’t just work with cyclists; it offers training for other endurance sports and also strength training. There’s the option to work with in-person coaches to manage your training.

TrainerRoad vs TrainingPeaks: User interface

TrainingPeaks Virtual gives you a visual interface, but it's less sophisticated than Zwift (Image credit: TrainingPeaks Virtual)

TrainerRoad offers a fairly basic user interface while you work out, consisting of the classic ramp profiles on a black background, with stats on your performance. There’s no interactivity with other users. You do have the option to ride its workouts on other platforms, though – see below.

TrainingPeaks offers a virtual world with a similar, although less finished, look to Zwift or MyWhoosh. This can be explored solo, but you can also join up with other riders, join group rides and chat in-app.

Ride physics is simulated, so you’ll get a boost from drafting, and headwinds can slow you down. As with Zwift, there are virtual riders too, and you can upload your own GPX files to ride your own routes.

There are the same ramps in intensity as with TrainerRoad, just presented in a more visually appealing way. If you want to, you can select Focus mode and switch off the virtual simulation, or Zen mode and ride alone in the virtual world.

TrainingPeaks Virtual also offers a range of different races at different performance levels, adding an element of competition to your riding.

TrainerRoad vs TrainingPeaks: Workout alternatives

Both apps allow you to complete your workouts on Zwift and analyse them on their platform (Image credit: Zwift)

Both TrainerRoad and TrainingPeaks allow you to work out on other platforms, although you will need a separate account for the second app.

TrainingPeaks workouts can be ridden on Zwift, which offers a greater depth of immersion than its TrainingPeaks Virtual environment and all the Zwift add-ons such as power-ups, as well as a larger user base to ride with or race against.

You’ll need both a TrainingPeaks and a Zwift account, but then workouts in your TrainingPeaks calendar will appear in your Zwift workout schedule and, once you’ve completed a workout, it will automatically be synced back to TrainingPeaks for analysis and progress tracking.

TrainerRoad offers a feed out to Zwift too, so that scheduled TrainerRoad workouts appear in your Zwift account and you can ride them there, with data then transferred back to TrainerRoad for progression tracking and analysis.

TrainerRoad vs TrainingPeaks: Pricing

TrainingPeaks offers the chance to interact with a coach, as a premium option (Image credit: @herve_pelletier.vt)

A TrainerRoad annual membership is priced in US dollars and annually works out at $17.45 monthly equivalent, but you can also pay monthly, which costs $21.99 per month. TrainerRoad offers a 30-day money-back period.

TrainingPeaks costs the equivalent of $11.25 per month if you pay for a year’s Premium access. You can also pay quarterly, which increases the price to $16.33 per month equivalent, while paying month-by-month costs $19.95. Again, there’s a 30-day money-back period.

But with TrainingPeaks, you also need to factor in the price of its training plans, which are not included in the basic price. Its 12-week Base and FTP Development plan, for example, costs $5, while the VO2max Booster costs $20. Other plans can cost as much as $500.

TrainingPeaks has the option to work with a live coach to develop a custom training plan. Three tiers of interactivity range in price from $149 per month to $359 per month. The lowest-priced option puts limits on your communication with your coach, while the most expensive option offers unlimited interactions and feedback on every workout.

TrainerRoad vs TrainingPeaks: Which should you choose?

TrainerRoad’s adaptive training and its sophisticated metrics will be attractive to cyclists wanting some flexibility in their objective-driven training. It’s a solitary experience, though, and it takes a certain mental outlook to follow a plan when the workouts are presented as ramp charts only; although riding on another platform does offer a more interesting alternative, it has to be said.

There’s more opportunity for interactivity with other users and with coaches in TrainingPeaks, which some may find more engaging. This does increase the cost of access, though, so TrainingPeaks is likely to be more expensive to use. Its analysis is also less sophisticated than that of TrainerRoad, but it does cover a wider range of sports.