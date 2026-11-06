Michael Vanthourenhout fined for post-race clash with Cameron Mason at Middelkerke cyclo-cross

Round two of the Superprestige ended in controversy on Thursday evening after series leader Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels-Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) was fined following a post-race altercation.

The incident occurred after he clashed with Cameron Mason (777TV) late in the Superprestige race at Middelkerke, the Belgian rider shoulder barging Mason on the eighth of 10 laps of the Nordzeecross circuit.

After the race, Vanthourenhout was seen on TV coverage approaching and shouting at Mason, who turned round and remonstrated with the Belgian, the two arguing briefly. Organisers have confirmed to Cyclingnews that Vanthourenhout was fined 200 Swiss francs (€218) for the post-race incident.

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Vanthourenhout had led onto the eighth lap, but was in second place behind eventual winner Joran Wyseure when Mason made a move on a straight section. Seeing the Scottish rider coming up on his left, Vanthourenhout moved out and barged into him, but in doing so seemed to be concentrating too much on Mason and not on the race, losing balance and crashing on the next left hand bend.

Consequently, Vanthourenhout dropped back to seventh place and was forced to chase back to the leading group. Meanwhile, Mason also crashed, after failing to negotiate a set of barriers, falling from second to sixth place, Vanthourenhout clearly commenting to the Scot as he passed, pushing him wide on the next bend.

"It was in the heat of the battle, adrenaline got the better of us," Vanthourenhout said in his post-race interview.

"I don't think he should have come on the inside there, but it is a manoeuvre that is allowed. I lost my balance, and from sixth or seventh place it is difficult to get to the front."

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When asked whether the incident prevented him winning he said: "It plays a role, but that is a race. I was disappointed, but I am also happy that I still made the podium. My second place is good for the standings."

For his part, Mason was seen laughing with team staff after the incident, later adding the caption "Something something, 'own medicine' something something. Another solid race. Onto the next" on his Instagram story.

The race was a fast one with hectic, exciting racing throughout, Joran Wyseure (Crelan-Corendon) taking the win ahead of Vanthourenhout. Swiss champion Kevin Kuhn (Heizomat-Cube) was third, one place ahead of Mason.

Vanthourenhout has had an excellent start to the season, winning four of his seven races to date and never finishing off the podium. Having won the first round of the Superprestige at Overijse on October 25, he started Thursday’s race leading the series, his second place enough to retain his lead in a series where he finished second overall last season.

Though not matching his Belgian rival, Mason has also had a good season, with eighth place in the first of six races the lowest placing so far. The two riders will line up against each other at Sunday's European championships, which Vanthourenhout won ahead of Mason in 2023.

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