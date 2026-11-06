Michael Vanthourenhout fined for post-race clash with Cameron Mason at Middelkerke cyclo-cross

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The incident followed a contentious overtake by the Scottish rider

Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels Sauzen - Altez Industriebouw) competes during the 68th Superprestige Middelkerke Noordzeecross 2026 - . (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Round two of the Superprestige ended in controversy on Thursday evening after series leader Michael Vanthourenhout (Pauwels-Sauzen-Altez Industriebouw) was fined following a post-race altercation.

The incident occurred after he clashed with Cameron Mason (777TV) late in the Superprestige race at Middelkerke, the Belgian rider shoulder barging Mason on the eighth of 10 laps of the Nordzeecross circuit.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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