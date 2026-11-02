EF Education-EasyPost's head sports director Charly Wegelius departs after 15 years with the team

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'Thank you for the incredible ride' say the team in tribute to British director

Charly Wegelius speaks to the media prior to stage 14 of the 2017 Le Tour de France, a 181.5km stage from Blagnac to Rodez on July 15, 2017 in Blagnac, France. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
Charly Wegelius is set to leave his sports director role at EF Education-EasyPost (Getty Images) (Image credit: Getty Images)
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After spending a huge 15 seasons with EF Education-EasyPost, the team’s Head Sports Director Charly Wegelius will leave the outfit at the end of the year.

Wegelius joined what was then known as Garmin Sharp in 2012, after an 11-year stint as a pro rider, beginning his directing career with the American outfit. Since then he has risen through the ranks to lead the team's unit of sports directors.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
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A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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