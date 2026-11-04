'This was definitely the place that I wanted to be' – 21-year-old British rider Tomos Pattinson steps up to WorldTour with EF Education-EasyPost

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"From what I’ve seen and what I believe, he’s a rider with enormous talent” says head of scouting Sebastian Langeveld

GEMONA DEL FRIULI, ITALY - MARCH 29: Tomos Pattinson of Great Britain and Team EF Education - EasyPost crosses the finish line during the 41st Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali 2026, Stage 5 a 165.5km stage from Cormons to Gemona del Friuli on March 29, 2026 in Gemona del Friuli, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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After winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège Juniors and then spending three years of his time in the U23 ranks across two development squads, Tomos Pattinson is now ready to step up to the WorldTour in 2027 with EF Education-EasyPost.

The 21-year-old British rider started out with the Team Visma-Lease a Bike Development team through 2024 and 2025, though he had triggered the interest of EF Education before that point.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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