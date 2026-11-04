'This was definitely the place that I wanted to be' – 21-year-old British rider Tomos Pattinson steps up to WorldTour with EF Education-EasyPost

After winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège Juniors and then spending three years of his time in the U23 ranks across two development squads, Tomos Pattinson is now ready to step up to the WorldTour in 2027 with EF Education-EasyPost.

The 21-year-old British rider started out with the Team Visma-Lease a Bike Development team through 2024 and 2025, though he had triggered the interest of EF Education before that point.

“Tomos is a really interesting rider. We looked at him as a junior, but we didn’t have a development team at that point. He signed for another team, and he stood out at all levels, but from what I’ve seen and what I believe, he’s a rider with enormous talent,” said head of scouting Sebastin Langeveld.

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“We got in touch again in 2025, and he had a really good meeting. This season, he came back from a small injury, but when he’s going well, he’s a super strong addition for the team. I think we can develop a lot of his skills over the coming years, and he can go long in breaks and be a strong all-rounder who can help the team.

"We’re really pleased to have him on board for the future. We’ve not seen the best of him yet, so it’s a really exciting move for him and the team.”

Pattinson swapped over to EF Education-Aevolo at the start of this season and was quick to jump into the WorldTour team for some races during the year as well, racing Tour de la Provence, Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali and Tour of Austria with the team.

Results while riding with the development team this season also included a sixth at the Visit South Aegean GP, eighth overall at the Circuit des Ardennes and sixth at Coppa Città di San Daniele, his season closing race.

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“I’ve had a good season, and I’ve learned a lot from the experiences," said Pattinson in a team statement. "I’ve raced a lot with the WorldTour team throughout the year, so I’ve gained a lot from that and become more mature. I’m happy with my results in races like the Ardennes and in Greece at the start of the year."

The season ahead, however, is one where the rider from Dudley hopes to deliver even more with the aim being to improve in "as many areas as possible".

“Of course, I’m excited. This is a dream, and it’s something that I’ve wanted to do since the start of my U23 career,” said Pattinson.

“I’m looking forward to getting started with EF Education-EasyPost next season. Since I was a kid, I’ve been watching cycling, and being a pro cyclist, being able to call yourself a pro cyclist, is really cool. I like the Cannondale bikes, too. I’ve raced on them when I was a junior, and this was definitely the place that I wanted to be when it came to joining the WorldTour."

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