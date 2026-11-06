'Tom's pace is pretty mind-blowing' – Tom Pidcock swaps two wheels for four to tackle fearsome Nürburgring Nordschleife race track in Porsche 911

News
By
Published

'Tom gets in and knows exactly what he's doing and has great feel for the car – and also no fear'

Tom Pidcock at the Nürburgring Nordschleife in a Porsche 911 GT3 RS - November 2026
Tom Pidcock and Jörg Bergmeister at the Nürburgring (Image credit: © 2026 Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG)
0

With the cycling off-season in full swing, Tom Pidcock has swapped two wheels for four, taking to the German motor racing circuit Nürburgring Nordschleife in a Porsche 911 GT3 RS.

The Briton has won world and Olympic titles on cyclo-cross and mountain bikes, but he's no slouch in the race car, either, joining Porsche brand ambassador Jörg Bergmeister for a track day at the legendary circuit in Germany's Eifel mountains.

Latest Videos FromCyclingnews
Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.