Richard Carapaz departure was 'the simple option' to cut costs, says EF team boss Jonathan Vaughters

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'We willingly let Richie go. It was not forced'

EF Education - EasyPost team&#039;s Ecuadorian rider Richard Carapaz cycles to the finish line to win the 18th stage of the 113th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 185 km between Voiron and Orcières-Merlette in the French Alps, on July 23, 2026. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)
Carapaz is leaving EF Education-EasyPost for NSN in 2027 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Richard Carapaz’s high-profile move from EF Education-EasyPost to NSN Cycling was born of economic necessity, according to EF team boss Jonathan Vaughters, who has confirmed the transfer was "not forced" by the rider.

Carapaz has been the US team’s star rider over the past four seasons, finishing on the Giro d’Italia podium in 2025 and also in the top 10 of the Tour de France and Vuelta a España, while winning nine races including three Tour stages.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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