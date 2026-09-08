'I'm dreaming of something beautiful' – Marianne Vos heads to UCI Gravel World Championships in Australia in bid to reclaim rainbow stripes

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After coming second in 2025 and winning the 2024 edition, the Dutch multi-discipline giant will once again be on the chase in Nannup

Dutch Marianne Vos pictured in action during the women elite race at the UCI World Gravel Championships, Saturday 05 October 2024, in Leuven. BELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS (Photo by JASPER JACOBS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Marianne Vos on her way to victory at the UCI Gravel World Championships in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

If there was a question mark over whether any of the big-name road riders who have taken to the podium in years past would make the trip to the first UCI Gravel World Championships outside Europe, the announcement that Marianne Vos would be chasing the rainbow stripes in Nannup has provided the answer.

The multi-discipline giant who, as well as claiming the 2024 gravel world title, has another 13 elite world championships to her name, has chased the rainbow jersey in Australia before, coming close to capturing it on the road in Geelong in 2010 when she took silver, and she was 14th in Wollongong in 2022.

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Simone Giuliani
Simone Giuliani
Australia Editor

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

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