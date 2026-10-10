Gravel World Championships: Marianne Vos solos to another rainbow jersey after Rosa Klöser crashes in finale in elite women's race

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German rider takes second after pair went on the attack together

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 10/10/2026 - Cycling - 2026 UCI Gravel World Championships - Nannup, Western Australia, Australia - Women’s Elite - Marianne Vos (Netherlands) wins to become World Champion
Vos wins the Gravel World Championships 2026 (Image credit: SWPix)
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Marianne Vos (Netherlands) made history on Saturday, becoming the first rider to win a second elite women’s gravel world title with a solo victory at the UCI Gravel World Championships in Nannup, Western Australia.

The victory brought Vos’ tally to 15 rainbow jerseys across four disciplines: eight in cyclo-cross, two in gravel, plus world titles on the road and track.

After rolling with Rosa Klöser (Germany) for 21km, Vos launched a powerful attack in the final 4km in an attempt to drop the German. Klöser fought hard to regain her wheel, but she slid out after hitting a rut on the right-hand side of the road and watched the rainbow jersey ride away from her.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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