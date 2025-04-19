Marianne Vos signs indefinite 'eternity' contract with Visma-Lease a Bike until the end of her career

'I didn't think about quitting, and I didn't want to think about an end date, so this was the perfect agreement' says Dutch rider

Vos announced her landmark contract extension during a press conference on Saturday
Marianne Vos announced her landmark contract extension during a press conference on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

Marianne Vos has signed a landmark indefinite contract with Visma-Lease a Bike that will see her race for the Dutch team until she decides to retire, she announced on Saturday.

Often dubbed the "Greatest of All Time", Vos will see out the twilight of her illustrious career on her home Dutch team, having been a leader there since Jumbo-Visma formed its women's squad back in 2021 and turned pro in 2006.

