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Giro d'Italia 2027 route – A comprehensive guide to all 21 stages

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Stage profiles and details for every single stage of the Italian Grand Tour

Giro d&#039;Italia 2027 route map
(Image credit: Giro d'Italia / RCS Sport)
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  • Start: Trieste
  • Finish: Rome
  • Distance: 3,418.9 kilometres
  • Climbing: 50,250 metres
  • Dates: May 8, 2027 - May 30, 2027
  • Summit finishes: 7
  • Time trials: 2
Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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