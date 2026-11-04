'Tadej Pogačar is more than welcome' says Giro d'Italia director, but Slovenian stages not designed to lure the five-time Tour de France champion

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Luca Guercilena says his 'balanced' route is designed 'to attract top-tier riders' but bagging Pogačar seems a tall order

Team UAE&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar celebrates his overall leader&#039;s pink jersey with the &quot;Trofeo Senza Fine&quot; (Endless or Infinity Trophy) on the podium in front of the Colosseum, after the 21st and last stage of the 107th Giro d&#039;Italia cycling race, 125km from Rome to Rome on May 26, 2024. (Photo by Luca Bettini / AFP)
Pogačar won the Giro in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The director of the Giro d'Italia has stated the somewhat obvious in saying that Tadej Pogačar would be very welcome at next year’s race, but insisted that the route's incursion into Slovenia is not designed as a bid to tempt the world's best rider onto the start line.

Pogačar has enjoyed taking the opportunity to race on home soil in the past, as evidenced by his two titles at the Tour of Slovenia and his huge disappointment at having to miss this year's European Championships in Ljubljana.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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