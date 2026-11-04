Vincenzo Nibali praises 'innovative' 2027 Giro d'Italia route and says Paul Seixas 'would do well to participate'

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Former winner sees a route that suits all the big GC names, but can the Giro tempt them to come?

Cycling: 99th Tour of Italy 2016 / Stage 21Podium / Vincenzo NIBALI (ITA) Pink Leader Jersey / Celebration / cup / trophe / Cuneo - Torino (163km)/ Giro / © Tim De Waele
Nibali won the second of his Giro titles in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Former Giro d'Italia winner Vincenzo Nibali has said that next year's route is one where Tadej Pogačar would be "the clear favourite" but that Paul Seixas is also ready to fight for the pink jersey.

The 2027 Giro route, which was unveiled on Tuesday, packs in the climbing and an uphill time trial on a difficult course that organisers RCS will hope can attract some of the peloton's top GC riders.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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