Eric Brunner finds his groove and 'a little bit of an adrenaline rush' with pair of wins ahead of Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championships

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Reigning Pan Am and US elite women's titlist Lizzy Gunsalus sweeps races in Northampton

Brunner riding an off-camber section of the Northampton course
US elite men's cyclo-cross champion Eric Brunner (Competitive Edge) began his 2026-2027 'cross season with a pair of UCI C2 victories at Cycle-Smart Northampton Cyclocross (Image credit: Angelica Dixon / Northampton Cyclocross)
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A total of 46 weeks have passed since Eric Brunner won his third US elite men's cyclo-cross championship, and only once, at the UCI World Cup in Benidorm, has he worn the stars-and-stripes jersey.

The 27-year-old focused on road racing this summer which delayed his return to cyclo-cross, but he made an emphatic arrival with back-to-back wins in UCI C2 races in Massachusetts over the weekend.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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