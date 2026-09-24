Types of indoor bike trainer explained, and which should you choose?

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We’ll help you choose the right indoor cycling hardware

Garmin Tacx Neo Bike Plus
(Image credit: Garmin)

Indoor training continues to grow in popularity. That’s in large part due to the sophistication of modern indoor apps, but also to the wide range of trainer hardware available.

Gone are the days of bolting your back wheel to your trainer and staring at your garage wall; modern indoor training is engaging and interactive and offers the chance to race and ride with others around the globe. If you can’t find any real people to ride with, you can co-opt a group of pacers to ride with you.

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Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 

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