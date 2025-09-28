'World champion in the 70+ kilo category' - a tired Toms Skujiņš jokes after taking fifth in Kigali 2025 road race

A smiling and tired Toms Skujiņš after crossing the finish line for fifth place

Toms Skujiņš delivered another strong performance in the men’s road race at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali where he finished fifth, for his third top 10 result in three years, after claiming fourth last year in Zurich and eighth in Glasgow the prior year.

The 34-year-old Latvian rider knew that it would be a hard race, relishing the challenge as he targeted a podium finish. And brutal it was, as only 30 riders out of 165 starters finished the race. Everyone expected defending champion Tadej Pogačar to launch his move on Mount Kigali, and the Slovenian delivered, powering away to claim another solo victory.

“World Championships are always special, but this year was extra. Extra hard and extra brutal, but luckily had the best squad by my side. Latvian cycling definitely hitting above it's weight and that makes me proud!” Skujiņš shared on social media.

“5th is the best I could have done today, so I will take it. Definitely gonna remember this year.”

Skujiņš found himself in chase groups, which formed and splintered until three riders were able to pull away to battle it out for the remaining two spots on the podium. Ultimately, he crossed the line 6:41 behind the winner for fifth place, six seconds ahead of a group with Giulio Ciccone (Italy), Isaac Del Toro (Mexico) and Juan Ayuso (Spain).

“It was a triathlon in the end, I think everybody finished by themselves, but obviously it was going to be hard very hard race. I didn't see much but clearly Tadej was on a level, but not many have the legs to follow him, and he just showed that he's the best in the world yet again,” he told media, including CyclingProNet, in the mixed zone.

“For myself, once I was in the group where I was, I tried to do the best I can, but all the medals are gone unfortunately.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

When asked to comment on the fact that the top 10 in the race were all climbers, Skujiņš quipped, “I think I'm the world champion 70+ category, 70 kilos plus, so I'll take that.”

According to their respective trade teams, Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) weighs 66kg, while silver medallist Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quickstep) is 63kg, and sixth-placed Del Toro and seventh-placed Ayuso (both UAE Team Emirates) are 64kg and 65kg, respectively.

After the gruelling 267.5km race of attrition, when asked if he was emotional, Skujiņš replied: "I'm just tired, but it was a good race anyway."

Subscribe to Cyclingnews to unlock unlimited access to our coverage of the first-ever UCI Road World Championships on African soil. Our team of journalists will bring you all the major storylines, in-depth analysis, and more directly from the action in Rwanda as the next rainbow jerseys are decided. Find out more.