'It's definitive proof that I'm one of the specialists' - Paul Seixas makes his mark on World Championships time trial with podium

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French phenom goes beyond expectations with bronze

Paul Seixas celebrates on the podium at the UCI Road World Championships 2026
Paul Seixas (France) won the bronze medal in the time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Seixas has had many firsts in his second neo-pro season in the WorldTour, but landing on the podium in his first elite time trial in the UCI Road World Championships against a stacked field added a new dimension to the Frenchman's talents.

The 19-year-old, who will turn 20 before Sunday's elite men's road race, finished third Sunday, 1:13 behind four-time world champion Remco Evenepoel (Belgium) and just 16 seconds slower than silver medalist Filippo Ganna (Italy).

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Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo is a Cyclingnews veteran of 20 years. Having joined in 2006, Laura extensively covered the Operacion Puerto doping scandal, the years-long conflict between the UCI and the Tour de France organisers ASO over the creation of the WorldTour, and the downfall of Lance Armstrong and his lifetime ban for doping. As Managing Editor, Laura coordinates coverage for North American events and global news.

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