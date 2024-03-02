Toms Skujins survives crash, two flats for surprising second in 'crazy' Strade Bianche

Toms Skujins (Lidl-Trek) finished his ride into Siena in a heap on the wet cobbles of Piazza del Campo, then picked himself up to accept a runner-up prize at the 2024 Strade Bianche.

He admitted that it was a surprise even to himself to have remained mentally strong, then physically tenacious, in over-powering Maxim van Gils (Lotto-Dstny) on the steep Via Santa Catarina climb for second place. Even though he crossed the line 2:44 behind breakaway winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), it still felt like a major accomplishment for the 32-year-old.

"It’s not a win but second to Tadej Pogačar is quite good. If someone had said I’d come second today I would not have believed,” he said after the finish.

“I mean, honestly, without the team, I would have not been second. Yeah, they really did everything they could. It's a pity, I mean, against Tadej, there's not much you can do. I think with everything that happened today, we can be more than satisfied."

Skujiņš was one of many riders who launched an attack before the first short gravel sector in Vidritta, just 14km into the 215km trek. Before Pogačar shook up the race completely, Skujiņš had multiple mishaps and he was focused on staying in the front half of the peloton.

“I flatted twice already before I crashed. Both times I actually took the wheel from Jacopo [Mosca]. And both times, Eddie [Theuns] and Fabio [Felline], they waited for me to get me back into the mix. And then they, as always, make sure we are well positioned for sector seven [San Martino in Grania],” he recounted.

“I was behind a crash on sector seven, so I was chasing back and then [on the climb of] Santa Maria, all I was thinking about was just holding on to the group. That's where my gears were jumping around a little bit. So it was a really hard moment.”

The sunny conditions through the rolling Tuscan countryside abruptly changed to heavy rain and chunks of hail as the front of the peloton finished the five-star San Martino in Grania sector of gravel and made their way up the Monte Sante Marie climb. It was on the steepest section of the climb with 81km to race that Pogačar launched his vicious attack and struck out on his solo assault. Only Van Gils jumped away in a lone quest to reach him.

With 74km to go, Skujinš appeared to ride into teammate Quinn Simmons and both went down hard. They were able to restart but Lidl-Trek had lost a lot of momentum.

“I mean, after I crashed, and my gears were not working with all the mud and everything, it was a hard moment,” Skujinš told reporters after the finish.

“I had no clue what was going on in front of me. I mean, I knew Tadej was alone and I knew Maxim was alone behind him. But in that moment, all I could think about was just staying in that group. I was thinking where to change the bikes. Luckily we had, after Santa Maria, a little bit of road, so I got on a fresh bike.”

A former Latvian champion in the time trial and road race, Skujinš was proud of his ride, since it represented what he could do against adversity in a new leadership role. He came into Strade Bianche with six days of racing this season that have included a top-20 at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and eighth on the time trial stage at Etoile de Bessèges.

“It's the first time I've been designated leader in a race, and I hope I paid them back well,” he said in reference to a strong showing at Kuurne’s 1.Pro event. “Already last weekend, I definitely could see that I've stepped up again. I mean, that's the goal every year is to step up, step up, step up, and every year I somehow manage to do it. And it's super nice to do it again.

He earned a WorldTour contract in 2015 after aggressive racing at the Continental level with Hincapie Racing that included three stage victories in three appearances at the Tour of California, the final one in 2018 a frantic sprint on the Laguna Seca raceway to hold off a charging peloton of veterans that included Caleb Ewan, Peter Sagan and Egan Bernal. He demonstrated his staying power this time in Siena.

“It was definitely a battle, not just physically but also mentally,” he said. “I mean, it's one of the most beautiful podiums that you can have with the finish in this square in Siena, so it's always nice. It is a very special race. You always know it's gonna be crazy.

“You just have to keep fighting and today was definitely one of those days. I mean, any place on the podium, I am very satisfied.”

