'No plans' for Tadej Pogačar to race again in 2026, say UAE Team Emirates-XRG amid European Championships confusion

Tadej Pogačar won't be taking on any more races in 2026

Tadej Pogačar has "no plans" to ride any more races in 2026, his UAE Team Emirates-XRG team have said after the Slovenian was listed on a preliminary startlist for the UEC Road European Championships road race.

Reigning European champion Pogačar crashed out of the Vuelta a España last month, suffering a fractured collarbone and fractured vertebra in the process. He returned to indoor training last week but never seemed likely to race before the season's end, including Il Lombardia, which he's won five years in a row.

According to Danish publication Feltet, Pogačar has been listed on a Slovenian team longlist for the European Championships since August 24, but his team has confirmed that he won't be taking part in the race, held in Slovenia on October 4.

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"It's probably an old list," the team stated to Feltet.

"Although he is back doing light indoor training, there are no plans for him to ride any more races this year."

Pogačar's team had stated on September 5 that he wouldn't race any further this season.

"Of course, this isn’t the way I wanted my season to finish. Right now, the most important thing is to recover properly and give my body the time it needs," Pogačar said at the time.

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"It has been a season with many special moments and I’m proud of what we achieved together. Now I’ll focus on getting healthy, supporting the guys from home, and coming back next year ready for what’s ahead."

Pogačar ends his season with 16 wins to his name, including Milan-San Remo, the Tour of Flanders, Liège-Bastogne-Liège, and the Tour de France.

In his absence, Slovenia's men's team will be led by Primož Roglič at this Sunday's UCI Road World Championships road race. The veteran racer is also likely to take on a leadership role at the European Championships, which will be held in Senčur, Slovenia.