'No plans' for Tadej Pogačar to race again in 2026, say UAE Team Emirates-XRG amid European Championships confusion

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World champion appeared on preliminary startlist for European Championships but is only scheduled to come back in 2027

VALL D&#039;ALBA, SPAIN - AUGUST 28: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates XRG - Red Leader Jersey prior to the La Vuelta - 81st Tour of Spain 2026, Stage 7 a 149.48m stage from Vall d&#039;Alba to Aramon Valdelinares 1965m / #UCIWT / on August 28, 2026 in Vall d&#039;Alba, Spain. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)
Tadej Pogačar won't be taking on any more races in 2026 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tadej Pogačar has "no plans" to ride any more races in 2026, his UAE Team Emirates-XRG team have said after the Slovenian was listed on a preliminary startlist for the UEC Road European Championships road race.

Reigning European champion Pogačar crashed out of the Vuelta a España last month, suffering a fractured collarbone and fractured vertebra in the process. He returned to indoor training last week but never seemed likely to race before the season's end, including Il Lombardia, which he's won five years in a row.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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