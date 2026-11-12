'I don't get often very emotional' – Tadej Pogačar highlights a teammate's Tour de France stage win as 'one of the best days of my career'

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'It’s something very beautiful and I feel very privileged' Del Toro says of Pogačar's support

UAE Team Emirates - XRG&#039;s Mexican rider Isaac Del Toro celebrates winning the 2nd stage ahead of UAE Team Emirates - XRG&#039;s Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar (L) during the 113th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 168,5 km between Tarragona and Barcelona in northeastern Spain, on July 5, 2026. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tadej Pogačar has no shortage of highlights from his eight years so far as a professional bike racer but he has picked out a teammate’s victory as "one of the best days of my career".

In a new film from UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s bike sponsor, Colnago – the second Pogačar-based documentary release in the space of a week – Pogačar describes Isaac del Toro’s victory on stage 2 of this year’s Tour de France as a career highlight.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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