'Miraculous' – Tadej Pogačar's heart rate data and sleep scores revealed in new documentary

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Pogačar's 'astonishing' powers of recovery highlighted in 'Anatomy of a G.O.A.T' film on HBO Max

ALPE D&#039;HUEZ, FRANCE - JULY 24: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG - Yellow Leader Jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner during the 113th Tour de France 2026, Stage 19 a 127.9km stage from Gap to Alpe d&#039;Huez 1835m / #UCIWT / on July 24, 2026 in Alpe d&#039;Huez, France. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Tadej Pogačar has a resting heart rate of 38 beats per minute, a heart rate variability of 100, and a 'miraculous' prowess for sleep, according to new up-to-date figures revealed by his physiological data tracking sponsor, Whoop.

The numbers were disclosed in the first of a new documentary series on Eurosport, TNT Sports and HBO Max, titled ‘Anatomy of a G.O.A.T’, which aims to "decode the science behind the greatest athletes of all-time".

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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