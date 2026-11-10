TotalEnergies becomes XEFI as new title sponsor steps in to save French team

The future of Jean-René Bernaudeau’s historic French team is secure, with the outfit currently known as TotalEnergies unveiling a new title sponsor in the form of XEFI, a French IT firm.

The team, which started out as the Vendée youth squad in 1991, has been in the professional peloton since 2000, with the likes of Thomas Voeckler and Pierre Rolland making their mark on the Tour de France over the years, but the threat of its disappearance has loomed large all season.

However, on November 9, three weeks after the initial deadline for UCI licence applications, the team announced a new sponsorship agreement with XEFI, on a three-year agreement.

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From 2027, the team will simply be named XEFI.

"I am particularly delighted to see XEFI join forces with Vendée Cyclisme, a company with which we share much more than ambition: a genuine vision of people and the future," said Bernaudeau.

"Personal fulfilment, kindness, high standards, dedication to a job well done and training are at the heart of our shared values."

What is XEFI?

XEFI is a French company based in Lyon that provides ‘a complete and integrated suite of IT services’ to some 25,000 small and medium-sized businesses.

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The firm has been involved with cycling before as a sponsor of the VC Villefranche-Beaujolais amateur team in France.

"I never thought one day we’d have a partner that resembles us this much," said Bernaudeau in a video message that preceded the announcement.

The announcement went on to liken the team’s development pathway – which includes its sports-study program for juniors (CREF) and its Vendée U development squad – with XEFI’s training apprenticeship schemes. It also detailed XEFI’s commitment to sport, through the VC Villefranche-Beaujolais team and the company’s employee sports-health program.

"This project is not about blindly pushing forward, but about restoring meaning to elite sport while remaining true to our beliefs and our commitment to transparency," said Bernaudeau.

"We firmly believe that success begins with developing and supporting the women and men of tomorrow. Since the creation of CREF in 1991, followed by Vendée U – Primeo Energie, our ambition has remained unchanged: to give young people from our region the same opportunities that I was fortunate enough to have. To develop athletes, but above all, to help shape individuals,"

"Selflessness, courage and solidarity are values we have always stood for. This partnership with XEFI allows us to uphold these values and take them to a new level through a medium-term project that we are all incredibly excited about."

Where does this leave the team?

The financial value of XEFI’s three-year sponsorship was not disclosed, so it is not clear how the team’s budget will compare to the years of TotalEnergies’ title sponsorship.

However, the team appear confident of continuing along their current tracks, even if they have lost a number of their best riders amid the uncertainty surrounding the team’s future.

The team currently operates as a second-division ProTeam and that is expected to be the case again once the team is now able to submit its finalised paperwork for 2027 to the UCI.

TotalEnergies were the fourth-ranked ProTeam in 2026, meaning they missed out on automatic invitations to the Grand Tours but do get to race all the one-day events in the WorldTour calendar. They are also eligible for wildcard invitations so will be hopeful of securing a 28th consecutive appearance at the Tour de France.

The team’s top-ranked rider in 2026, Jordan Jegat, has left for Lidl-Trek, though a big move for the Frenchman was always likely regardless of the team’s troubles.

Classics specialist Anthony Turgis and Nicolas Breuillard are off to XDS Astana, while Alexandre Delettre, Sandy Dujardin, and Emilien Jeannière are off to the French WorldTour team Groupama-FDJ United. Meanwhile, Pierre Thierry is off to the French ProTeam Cofidis, while Mathieu Burgaudeau, Thomas Bonnet and Mattéo Vercher have all moved to fellow second-division outfits.

Several riders have not inked contracts elsewhere and are expected to re-sign but in any case the team still has a long way to go in filling out a roster for 2027.

On Monday, it was announced that the former Tour de France yellow jersey wearer Tony Gallopin will join as a sports director.

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