TotalEnergies becomes XEFI as new title sponsor steps in to save French team

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French IT firm unveiled as new three-year sponsor for Jean-René Bernaudeau's squad

BORKEN, GERMANY - OCTOBER 03: Thomas Gachignard of France and Team TotalEnergies prior to the 20th Sparkassen Munsterland Giro 2026 a 190.7km one day race from Borken to Munster on October 03, 2026 in Borken, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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The future of Jean-René Bernaudeau’s historic French team is secure, with the outfit currently known as TotalEnergies unveiling a new title sponsor in the form of XEFI, a French IT firm.

The team, which started out as the Vendée youth squad in 1991, has been in the professional peloton since 2000, with the likes of Thomas Voeckler and Pierre Rolland making their mark on the Tour de France over the years, but the threat of its disappearance has loomed large all season.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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