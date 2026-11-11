Classic British steel bike maker Temple Cycles set to close after 12 years in business

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The company had shops in London and Bristol

Temple Cycles Adventure Disc 3
(Image credit: Temple Cycles)
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Bristol-based bike maker Temple Cycles is set to close after more than 12 years in business, with its two shops also shutting down.

The company specialises in manufacturing steel-framed bikes, selling them either online or from its Bristol- and London-based shops, but will close down, with all its premises already listed as closed online.

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Owen Rogers
Owen Rogers
Staff Writer

A recent addition to the Cyclingnews staff, Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, working as a freelancer covering the sport for various magazines and websites for more than 10 years.

Initially concentrating mainly on the women's sport, he has covered hundreds of race days on the ground and interviewed some of the sport's biggest names.

Living near Cambridge in the UK, when he's not working you'll find him either riding his bike or playing drums.

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