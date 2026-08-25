'Tadej has made a big statement' - UAE Team Emirates-XRG cautiously delighted with Pogačar's knock-out Vuelta a España stage win

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Slovenian now clearly dominating overall, but UAE warn it's still a very long road to Granada

Jay Vine and Tadej Pogacar compete during the La Vuelta
Jay Vine and Tadej Pogacar (Image credit: Getty Images)

'A very good day' were the first words that UAE Team Emirates-XRG head of sport Joxean Fernández Matxin said to reporters as he stepped out of the team car in Andorra and just a few minutes after UAE's Tadej Pogačar had clinched both a knock-out stage 4 win and considerably boosted his overall lead at the Vuelta a España.

Yet for all his evident, and logical, delight at having gained such a considerable advantage so early on, Matxin also issued some words of caution, too.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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