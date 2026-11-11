'I continued even after I thought it was fun' – Former U23 world champion retires aged 27

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Johan Price-Pejtersen hangs up his wheels at the end of 2026

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA - MAY 10: (L-R) Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Visma | Lease a Bike and Johan Price-Pejtersen of Denmark and Team Alpecin-Premier Tech compete during the 109th Giro d&#039;Italia 2026, Stage 3 a 175km stage from Plovdiv to Sofia / #UCIWT / on May 10, 2026 in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Johan Price-Pejtersen (right) alongside Jonas Vingegaard at the 2026 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Five years ago, Johan Price-Pejtersen looked to be on the verge of a highly successful career as a professional cyclist, but it is now fizzling out at the age of just 27.

The Danish rider claimed the U23 time trial world champion in Bruges in 2021, to go alongside his Danish and European titles. Beating Luke Plapp and Florian Vermeersch in Bruges, he announced himself as a future star and, though he did already have a professional contract with Uno-X, earned a move to the WorldTour with Bahrain Victorious.

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Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Patrick is an NCTJ-accredited journalist with a bachelor’s degree in modern languages (French and Spanish) and a decade’s experience in digital sports media, largely within the world of cycling. He re-joined Cyclingnews as Deputy Editor in February 2026, having previously spent eight years on staff between 2015 and 2023. In between, he was Deputy Editor at GCN and spent 18 months working across the sports portfolio at Future before returning to the cycling press pack. Patrick works across Cyclingnews’ wide-ranging output, assisting the Editor in global content strategy, with a particular focus on shaping CN's news operation.

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