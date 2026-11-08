‘Why not?’ - Isaac Del Toro on a Mexican rider winning Tour de France in the future

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) talks to the media on the eve of Singapore Criterium

Competing at the top level for the past two years, since his breakthrough at the 2024 Tour Down Under, Isaac del Toro has done more than win. He has also learned from both his successes and mistakes, something that he repeats in interviews, as he did on the eve of the Singapore Criterium.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider enjoyed a remarkable 2026 season which included winning the overall at four WorldTour stage races: the UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico, the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal. He also won a stage and finished third overall on his Tour de France debut, helping team leader Tadej Pogačar secure his fifth overall victory.

Speaking on media day ahead of the Singapore exhibition race, which he went on to win, Del Toro told Marca he was “very happy” with his season.

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“Happy to have had all the experiences this year and satisfied because I know I can apply them to the future to always do a little better. Obviously, with that emphasis on continuing to work hard.”

From racing his first WorldTour race in Australia for UAE Emirates XRG at just 20 years of age, Del Toro quickly matured into taking on the mantle of team leader two years later.

“It's something we tried to achieve from the moment I signed. We didn't know how quickly or slowly it would happen, or if it was even possible in such a competitive team where everyone is at a very high level,” Del Toro said.

His progression began at the Tour Down Under, but Del Toro initially preferred to delay taking on leadership responsibilities as long as possible so he could learn from those around him.

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“After a year, I developed more and began to understand what kind of rider I am; I can handle myself well in quite a few situations, although I don't know if I specialise in anything.”

As only the second Mexican rider to win a Tour de France stage, following Raúl Alcalá's victories in 1989 and 1990, Del Toro understands the responsibility that he carries, though he admits to sometimes forgetting it “for a moment”.

“They remind you that you're a public figure, and you try to be measured. I know there's someone expecting something from me and trying to put me in the best possible light, so I take that as a responsibility.”

When asked if it could be possible for a Mexican rider to win the Tour de France in the future, Del Toro replied: “Why not?”

It wasn’t that long ago that the idea of having a Slovenian dominate racing would have raised eyebrows.

“If others have won it, why can't a Mexican? We have two legs, two arms, a head... I don't see it as distant or impossible. It's difficult, but I see the same possibilities as everyone else.”

“I won my first stage in Barcelona, I made the podium in the Giro, and I know I can be competitive. More athletes are coming up over the years; I'm not just referring to myself, but to the fact that, as Mexicans, of course it's possible.”

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