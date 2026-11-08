‘Why not?’ - Isaac Del Toro on a Mexican rider winning Tour de France in the future

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After a remarkable 2026 campaign that included Tour de France podium, UAE rider looks back on his rapid rise and growing leadership role

Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) talks to the media on the eve of Singapore Criterium
Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) talks to the media on the eve of Singapore Criterium (Image credit: ASO/Quentin Jol;y)
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Competing at the top level for the past two years, since his breakthrough at the 2024 Tour Down Under, Isaac del Toro has done more than win. He has also learned from both his successes and mistakes, something that he repeats in interviews, as he did on the eve of the Singapore Criterium.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider enjoyed a remarkable 2026 season which included winning the overall at four WorldTour stage races: the UAE Tour, Tirreno-Adriatico, the Tour Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal. He also won a stage and finished third overall on his Tour de France debut, helping team leader Tadej Pogačar secure his fifth overall victory.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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