'We are certainly not doomed' – Thibau Nys and Lucinda Brand's cyclo-cross team in mid-season sponsor search after co-title sponsor pulls out

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Glowi, owner of Het Poetsbureau, ends sponsorship of Sven Nys' team Baloise Verzekeringen-Het Poetsbureau Lions

Lucinda Brand, Belgian Mats Vanden Eynde, Pim Ronhaar, Thibau Nys, Belgian Arthur Van den Boer, Dietmar Ledegen, Daan Marien, Fleur Moors, Team Manager Sven Nys, David Haverdings, Olivier Godfroid and Team Leader Eric Braes pictured during a press conference to present the team members of the Baloise Glowi Lions cyclocross cycling team, Sunday 05 October 2025 in Tremelo. BELGA PHOTO EMILE WINDAL (Photo by EMILE WINDAL / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by EMILE WINDAL/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)
The team pictures in late 2025 as Baloise-Glowi Lions (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Sven Nys' cyclo-cross team will be searching for a new title sponsor as Glowi, owner of cleaning agency Het Poetsbureau, is set to withdraw from its sponsorship deal at the end of this year.

Glowi took up a multi-year co-sponsorship of the team at the start of 2025, but the company had an option to withdraw at the end of each year.

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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