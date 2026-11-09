'My life long dream has come true' - Rising gravel stars carve close victories at Iceman Cometh against former winners Alexey Vermeulen, Deanna Mayles

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Traverse City-native Kyan Olshove wins emotional two-up sprint on uphill sprint against three-time champion

Kyan Olshove celebrates the Iceman Cometh Challenge win with the ice trophy, as runner-up Alexey Vermeulen looks on
Kyan Olshove celebrates the Iceman Cometh Challenge win with the ice trophy, as runner-up Alexey Vermeulen looks on (Image credit: Rob Meendering Photography)
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Up-and-coming gravel racers Samanth Johnson, 22, and Kyan Olshove, 24, powered to elite titles at Iceman Cometh Challenge on Saturday, both holding off past champions in sprint finishes.

Olshove claimed the top step of his home race in his sixth try. The Traverse City native was overcome at the finish, posting 1:32:57 after 31 miles, which was one second faster than his Michigan rival, Alexey Vermeulen.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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