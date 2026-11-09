'My life long dream has come true' - Rising gravel stars carve close victories at Iceman Cometh against former winners Alexey Vermeulen, Deanna Mayles

Kyan Olshove celebrates the Iceman Cometh Challenge win with the ice trophy, as runner-up Alexey Vermeulen looks on

Up-and-coming gravel racers Samanth Johnson, 22, and Kyan Olshove, 24, powered to elite titles at Iceman Cometh Challenge on Saturday, both holding off past champions in sprint finishes.

Olshove claimed the top step of his home race in his sixth try. The Traverse City native was overcome at the finish, posting 1:32:57 after 31 miles, which was one second faster than his Michigan rival, Alexey Vermeulen.

"Still can't believe this is real… Thank you to everyone who made it possible. My life long dream has come true. It means everything to me," Olshove, who debuted this year in the Life Time Grand Prix, posted to Instagram.

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Vermeulen has won the Michigan race three times, last in 2023 when he held off 10 riders in a final sprint, including Olshove who was third. From a long line of chasers this time, Mika Comaniuk of Quebec out-sprinted Alexander Woodford of Ontario for third.

Elite men charge on Woodchip climb at Iceman Cometh (Image credit: Rob Meendering Photography)

The route is defined by forested dirt roads, singletrack, doubletrack and abandoned railroad lines, using the Vasa trail system, and the race modifies the route each year. Sharp hills are prevalent in the final miles, and this time the 700-yard (1km) climb of Icebreaker hill was replaced with the Woodchip climb, shorter but punchier.

The dirt incline to the finish line was also guarded by barriers this year, so positioning was critical for the final effort of half a mile.The new finish saw the women's field set up for a sprint as well.

Johnson exploded from a reduced pack on the uphill charge to score the women's pro win by one second over 2023 champion Deanna Mayles. Making a first appearance at the 36-year-old mountain bike race, Johnson finished in 1:50:49.

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Erin Osbourne led a trailing trio for third place, her fifth consecutive top 5 finish, with Crystal Anthony going fourth and Lily-Rose Marois fifth. From another group just a handful of seconds later, Samara Sheppard, Sierra Sims and Jenna Rinehart went sixth through eighth, respectively.

"This year's course was a curveball for all those seasoned. A faster, shorter 'highway' on Vasa directly to Woodchip hill (no icebreaker) and a straight shot to the finish," Mayles wrote on Instagram.

"A group of nearly 15 women in the final miles into the last hills on the course. Not a whole lot of features to break up the big packs of pros sprinting into the finish."

Though it wasn't "mountain bike-y" enough for the veterans, the Milligan University senior opted to switch equipment and rode her gravel bike to seal the day. Johnson completed a season in the U23 field at the Life Time Grand Prix, finishing second to Kylee Hanel at Unbound Gravel 100 and went second in the U23 overall standings. After finishing 11th overall at Big Sugar Gravel, Johnson earned one of two MAAP Future of Off-Road Racing scholarships, which includes a cash and a spot on the 2027 MAAP PRO.FWD team in 2027.

Olshove raced for the first time in the men's elite field at the Life Time Grand Prix this season, finishing outside the top 20. He performed well outside the series, taking top 10s at Belgian Waffle Ride Arizona and Rule of Three gravel races.

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