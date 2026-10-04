‘I know my shape is kind of really bad’- Tadej Pogačar comes to terms with missing European Championships in Slovenia

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Fans cheer on superstar also on hand to celebrate compatriot and mentor Luka Mezgec’s retirement

Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogačar waves to the fans on the side of the road at 2026 UEC European Road Championships
Slovenian superstar Tadej Pogačar waves to the fans on the side of the road at 2026 UEC European Road Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)
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The question of whether Tadej Pogačar would race the UEC European Championships was finally answered on Wednesday, when the Slovenian National Federation announced its line-up without the superstar.

But, of course, Pogačar still returned home to soak up the cheers. Riding in the race director’s car, he waved to fans lining the road on the Možjanca climb and gathered at the finish in Šenčur.

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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