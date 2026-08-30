'I was motivated to do this for Tadej, for the team and for myself' - Pavel Sivakov narrowly misses Vuelta a España stage win for injured Pogačar

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Pogačar's teammate caught five kilometres from the line at Aitana after 175-kilometre break

Pavel Sivakov gets a drink while on the attack
Pavel Sivakov in the breakaway on stage 9 of the Vuelta a España (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pavel Sivakov's breakaway bid to pay tribute to his injured leader Tadej Pogačar at the Vuelta a España fell painfully short on stage 9, but he says he and his teammates are determined to try again.

The French allrounder was off the front for nearly all of the toughest mountain day of the race to date, but after 175 kilometres ahead of the field, Decathlon CMA CGM determined acceleration on the Aitana proved fatal to his chances.

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Alasdair Fotheringham
Alasdair Fotheringham

Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The IndependentThe GuardianProCycling, The Express and Reuters.

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