'I couldn't really go any faster' – Depleted from Vuelta a España, Ethan Hayter never found smooth sailing in time trial at Montreal Road Worlds

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British time trial champion proud of his brother Leo's recent return to the peloton and success with Modern Adventure, saying 'it's really nice to see him back racing'

Ethan Hayter races to the finish line in the elite men&#039;s time trial at the 2026 Road World Championships
Ethan Hayter races to the finish line in the elite men's time trial at the 2026 Road World Championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

A week after completing the Vuelta a España, British racer Ethan Hayter climbed into his familiar aero position for a run at a medal in the elite men's time trial at the Road World Championships in Montreal this week.

There was no magic left at the end of his season, however, as the 28-year-old finished 18th, a little more than two minutes behind now four-time world champion Remco Evenepoel.

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Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson
North American Editor

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. On the bike, she has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast), and spends time on gravel around horse farms in north Georgia.

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