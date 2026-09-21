'I had incredible legs' – Mathieu van der Poel puts final touches on Road World Championships preparation with staggering Luxembourg solo ride

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Dutch racer soloed 174km to final stage win in last race before next Sunday's elite men's road race in Montreal

LUXEMBOURG-LIMPERTSBERG, LUXEMBOURG - SEPTEMBER 20: Mathieu Van Der Poel of Netherlands and Team Alpecin - Premier Tech competes in the breakaway during the 86th Skoda Tour de Luxembourg 2026, Stage 5 a 177km stage from Mersch to Luxembourg-Limpertsberg on September 20, 2026 in Luxembourg-Limpertsberg, Luxembourg. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

As far as Road World Championships warm-ups go, few riders will have done better than Mathieu van der Poel over the weekend. The Dutchman recorded a staggering 174km solo ride to glory on the final stage of the Tour de Luxembourg, underlining his form ahead of next Sunday's elite men's road race in Montreal.

The 2023 world champion had previously played down his chances of winning another rainbow jersey this week, saying that the course will "still be a little too difficult for me."

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Dani Ostanek
Dani Ostanek
Senior News Writer

Dani Ostanek is Senior News Writer at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor before being hired full-time. Her favourite races include the Paris-Roubaix, Tour de France Femmes, Tro-Bro Léon, and cycling's fourth Grand Tour, the Volta a Portugal.

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