The indoor cycling app scene is evolving, so what options are currently out there and do they challenge Zwift's dominance?

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How the indoor cycling landscape is shaping up in 2026

A photo of a Zwift avatar leaning against a pink and orange Pinarello Dogma in the game
(Image credit: Zwift)

The indoor cycling world is increasingly focused on a few large players, with Zwift dominating and shaping the landscape. That consolidation has advantages for riders looking for social and competitive interactions with other riders, but is progressively squeezing out alternatives.

At the same time, apps and the hardware on which they run are becoming increasingly integrated. This makes it easier to get started riding indoors but, in Zwift’s case, ties you into its environment. We’ll run through the current major forces in the world of indoor cycling apps.

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Paul Norman

Paul has been on two wheels since he was in his teens and he's spent much of the time since writing about bikes and the associated tech. He's a road cyclist at heart but his adventurous curiosity means Paul has been riding gravel since well before it was cool, adapting his cyclo-cross bike to ride all-day off-road epics and putting road kit to the ultimate test along the way. Paul has contributed to Cyclingnews' tech coverage for a few years, helping to maintain the freshness of our buying guides and deals content, as well as writing a number of our voucher code pages. 

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